Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.800-6.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Crown from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.21.

Crown stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 3.51%. Crown’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

