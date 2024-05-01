Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
CYVF opened at $58.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00. Crystal Valley Financial has a one year low of $57.57 and a one year high of $65.00.
Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile
