Curis (CRIS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRIS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. Curis has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

