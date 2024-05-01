CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,418 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $239.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.