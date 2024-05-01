Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.
Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,864.03% and a negative return on equity of 4,506.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 480,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cyclo Therapeutics accounts for about 80.8% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned about 2.11% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
