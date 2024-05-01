Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.66 million. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $12.31.
In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,988,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,506.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock worth $266,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.
