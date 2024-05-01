Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. 459,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 719,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTKB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $135,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,030,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825,821.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $266,100. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

