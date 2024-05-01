Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Cytokinetics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,252. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

