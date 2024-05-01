DA Davidson Comments on Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $920.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

