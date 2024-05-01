DA Davidson Weighs in on Brunswick Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $7.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

BC stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $20,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

