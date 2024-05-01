Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS.

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 10.9 %

DQ stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.22. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

