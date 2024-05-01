Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DQ opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.93.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

