Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,900 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 235,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Daré Bioscience Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of DARE stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.37% of Daré Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

