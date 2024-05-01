Dassault Systèmes SE to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.
Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion.
Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 2.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.2491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.19. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.22%.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
