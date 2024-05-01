Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,807.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,660,577.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 182,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,807.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 759,908 shares of company stock valued at $97,728,997 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Down 1.5 %

Datadog stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.68. 992,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

