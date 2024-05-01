Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 4.9 %

DBCCF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 133,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.