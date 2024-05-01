Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 4.9 %
DBCCF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 133,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,096. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.