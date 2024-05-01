Degen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $216.66 Million (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Degen has a market cap of $216.66 million and approximately $60.38 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Degen has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. One Degen token can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 332.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01815956 USD and is down -23.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $51,602,182.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

