Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Denny’s Trading Down 0.4 %
DENN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. 434,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,727. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $424.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on DENN
About Denny’s
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Denny’s
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.