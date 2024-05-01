Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Announces Earnings Results

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Denny’s Trading Down 0.4 %

DENN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.99. 434,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,727. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $424.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

