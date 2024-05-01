Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 402,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,410. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.21 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. StockNews.com raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

