Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DENN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 293,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,625. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,093,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after buying an additional 108,758 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 17.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,545,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 228,709 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 957,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 141,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

