Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in April

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.18. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,419. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of 0.17 and a 52 week high of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.23.
Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile
