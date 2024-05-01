Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Up 10.2% in April

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMEHF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.18. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,419. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52 week low of 0.17 and a 52 week high of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.23.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 74,421 acres located in the Eastern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd.

