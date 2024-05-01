Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.69. Approximately 1,063,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,771,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after purchasing an additional 68,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,145,000 after buying an additional 82,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

