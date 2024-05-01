Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Dignity Gold token can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00003522 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $2.61 billion and $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.00382824 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

