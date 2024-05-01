Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Diodes were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,477,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

