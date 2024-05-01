Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $36.57

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.57, but opened at $38.60. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 4,975,082 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

