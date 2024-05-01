Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -193.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.