Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

DLTR opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $161.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.