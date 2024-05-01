Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.4 %

DPZ opened at $529.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.72. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $542.75.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.