Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.9 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of DRUNF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.93%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.