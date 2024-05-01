DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $70.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DTM. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

