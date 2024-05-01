Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 88 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $167.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average is $206.38. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.