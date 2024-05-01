Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sunrun by 112.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 35.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,581,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,981,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 53.4% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,212,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 770,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,137,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,653,000 after purchasing an additional 416,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,403,915 shares in the company, valued at $17,015,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $58,539.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,403,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.26.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

