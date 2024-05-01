Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 124.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,060 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

