Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

FELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

