Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLNC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upgraded Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

