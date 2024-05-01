Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Dun & Bradstreet has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNB. Raymond James raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dun & Bradstreet

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.