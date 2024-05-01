Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.1 days.
Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of DYNDF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 6,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.90.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
