Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in April

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 932,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.1 days.

Dye & Durham Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DYNDF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 6,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.