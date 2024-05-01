Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Eagle Financial Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OTCMKTS:EFBI opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -192.42 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03.

Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EAGLE.bank that provides banking products and services. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan products, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate and land, construction, multi-family real estate, home equity and other consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

