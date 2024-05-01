Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $325.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.93.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.33. The stock had a trading volume of 685,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $125.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton has a 52 week low of $165.24 and a 52 week high of $333.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.8% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.