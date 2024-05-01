Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $226.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.21.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

