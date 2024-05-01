Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ecolab Stock Performance
Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $226.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $231.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.21.
Ecolab Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ecolab
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.