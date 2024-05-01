Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.59.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.82. 314,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.21. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,078,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,545 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,294,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,224,000 after acquiring an additional 85,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,215,000 after acquiring an additional 91,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.