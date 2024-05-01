Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.620-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.400-6.700 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.59.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $224.95. 320,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,253. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.21. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $231.86.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

