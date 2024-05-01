Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

EVT remained flat at C$143.48 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$141.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.84. Economic Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$121.95 and a twelve month high of C$144.60. The company has a market cap of C$806.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter. Economic Investment Trust had a net margin of 84.85% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of C$123.11 million for the quarter.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

