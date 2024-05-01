Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $59.94 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $59.94 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,970,985,355 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) was established to enhance the digital economic participation of users worldwide, especially those in developing regions, through blockchain technology. Founded by Richard Ells and launched with a successful ICO in 2017, Electroneum focuses on mobile accessibility and features like the AnyTask™ platform to promote financial inclusion.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

