Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.500-14.000 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $775.14. The stock had a trading volume of 662,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,018. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $399.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $736.51 billion, a PE ratio of 133.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $761.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $733.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.