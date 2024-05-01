Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $1,001.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $900.00 to $1,001.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $742.95.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $774.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,510. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.21. The stock has a market cap of $735.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $399.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.