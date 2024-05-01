Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.7%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $768.25 and last traded at $775.80. 824,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,043,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $781.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $742.95.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $736.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 655.2% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102.9% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,674,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.