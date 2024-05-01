Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) CEO Mark J. Tarr Sells 44,976 Shares

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.37. 146,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

