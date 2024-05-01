enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.99

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 656119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on enCore Energy

enCore Energy Stock Up 7.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $863.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of -0.03.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enCore Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in enCore Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 541,050 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 232.0% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,395 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.