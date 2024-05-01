EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Down to $13.72

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.72, but opened at $12.88. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 817,674 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENLC shares. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.